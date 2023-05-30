History is in the eye of the beholder | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hundreds participate in the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' rejection of a high school African American history course, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. A recent Johns Hopkins analysis also questioned whether high school textbooks nationwide fall short on teaching Latino history and experience. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File) (Alicia Devine/AP)

The recent article about Latino history given short shrift in American history text books, according to a Johns Hopkins study, raises some pertinent questions (”High school textbooks fall short on teaching Latino history, experience, Johns Hopkins analysis finds,” May 23).

All history textbooks are guilty of card stacking, selecting those elements that are important according to the author while minimizing or even disregarding those events that some others deem important. It has only been in recent years that liberal historians such as Howard Zinn and Jill LePore have written “revisionist” American history books, Not to be undone, conservatives are coming out with there own revisionist textbooks such as “A Patriot’s History of the United States” by Larry Schweikart and Michael Allen now in its fourth edition.

In the preface of the latter book, Schweikart, a retired professor from the University of Dayton, writes, “Trump promised to ‘Make America Great Again’ and proved to be one of the hardest working chief executives in history.”

As others have observed, the easiest way to change history is to become a historian.

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

