Franchot: Do not overlook tax-saving efforts of Latino lawmakers | READER COMMENTARY

At a time when low-income earners are particularly struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their government should be making it easier for them to make ends meet. When the inclusion of ITIN filers was removed from the comprehensive RELIEF Act of 2021 — so as not to delay state stimulus payments and the broader EITC expansion — Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones and her staff, General Assembly leaders and members of the Black Caucus pledged to pass separate legislation incorporating this group of Maryland taxpayers. To their credit, they kept their word and the Latino Caucus made sure to get this expansion for ITIN filers across the goal line. In the final bill, the ITIN expansion will be in effect for three years, but I would certainly like to see the provision made permanent, as California and Colorado have done.