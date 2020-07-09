Pimlico’s owner has it backwards: Lasix is good for horses | READER COMMENTARY

In the Mid-Atlantic region, the only race day medication that is allowed is Lasix. Before the fiberoptic endoscope for horses was invented, a horse was known to have bled if blood came out of his nose after a race. It was a fairly common occurrence and would usually be clearly seen by all including the fans. With the endoscope, studies have shown that the vast majority of horses do bleed, contrary to claims by Belinda Stronach (”Pimlico owners want state to ban drug widely used on horses on race day,” July 6). With the use of Lasix, you rarely ever see a horse bleeding from the nose on the track after a race.