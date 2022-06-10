Libertarian candidate for governor Lashar deserves more coverage | READER COMMENTARY

our June 5th front-page story on “Election 2022,” not surprisingly, failed even to mention Libertarian candidate for governor of Maryland, David Lashar (“Sun/UB poll: Franchot leads Democrats in Maryland governor’s race, Moore and Perez chase; most voters undecided”). I know that The Sun has a long history of ignoring, as much as possible, candidates not from the two major parties. In the article, you state that a significant percentage of Democratic and Republican voters “remain undecided.” Don’t you think these voters and independents need at least to know of the existence of other options they will have on the November ballot?

— David Griggs, Columbia

