Does Larry Hogan now regret voting for Ronald Reagan? | READER COMMENTARY

I read the recent laudatory piece from the editorial board (“Gov. Hogan puts country above Trump, why not the rest of the GOP?” Nov. 7) regarding Gov. Larry Hogan’s moral courage in renouncing President Donald Trump’s claims of electoral fraud with some skepticism. I have become accustomed to the feckless responses from Republican leadership when the president tweets or says something outrageous, and there is no question that their silence in confronting his corrosive lies about our democratic process is reprehensible.
While unprecedented and abhorrent, the lies were hardly surprising. President Trump has been telegraphing his plan to characterize this election as fraudulent for months. If Governor Hogan is truly aghast at the president’s predictable attempts to undermine the democratic process, then perhaps he regrets not casting a meaningful vote against him. Elections are about choices, and by casting his vote for Ronald Reagan, Mr. Hogan proudly chose not to participate in the decision of who would be elected president this cycle. Far from a paragon of civic-mindedness and courage, he joins the common ranks of those who loudly proclaim their political opinions but cannot be bothered to vote on Election Day.
Scott Butler, Baltimore
