Does Larry Hogan now regret voting for Ronald Reagan? | READER COMMENTARY

While unprecedented and abhorrent, the lies were hardly surprising. President Trump has been telegraphing his plan to characterize this election as fraudulent for months. If Governor Hogan is truly aghast at the president’s predictable attempts to undermine the democratic process, then perhaps he regrets not casting a meaningful vote against him. Elections are about choices, and by casting his vote for Ronald Reagan, Mr. Hogan proudly chose not to participate in the decision of who would be elected president this cycle. Far from a paragon of civic-mindedness and courage, he joins the common ranks of those who loudly proclaim their political opinions but cannot be bothered to vote on Election Day.