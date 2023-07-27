‘No Labels’ candidacy can only help Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Larry Hogan, a Republican who served two terms as Maryland's governor, has expressed interest in a third-party No Labels presidential ticket that’s likely to help Donald Trump in 2024. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I voted for Larry Hogan for governor twice and always considered him a pretty smart person up to now. But his co-chairmanship of the No Labels organization bothers me quite a bit (”Larry Hogan, drop this dangerous third-party presidential campaign,” July 20). It reminds me years ago of the “No Name Yacht Club” that used to visit our marina in Solomons Island. You never knew what to expect, and it was indeed a pretty wild club at the time. But that was a yacht club versus a possible political party that wants to win the presidency.

As stated in the commentary, it can only help Donald Trump by splitting the vote. It is basically a losing approach when the third party candidates don’t stand a chance in the two-party system, which, unfortunately, is what we are stuck with at this time.

Advertisement

Would you buy a jar of something with no label and no idea what is in it? Same concept. Wake up, Governor Hogan, look at the odds and come up with a better approach to the problems you are highlighting. I always thought you were smarter than that! Or are you perhaps using this as a chance for a vice presidential bid? That would definitely be a much smarter approach.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.