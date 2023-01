In regard to the recent editorial cartoon about Gov. Larry Hogan and his potential running for president being a pipe dream, he may not be what the current Republican Party wants, but he certainly is what the Republican Party needs (”Klassic Kal: Best of 2022,” Dec. 30)!

— Denise Lutz, White Marsh

