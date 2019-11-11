Larry Hogan, despite the great press he receives, is no champion of climate solutions (“On climate change, Maryland’s Republican governor stands tall,” Nov. 5). He fought the Clean Energy Jobs Act and vetoed it when it passed in 2016. When it passed in 2019, he let it become law without his signature, which is a tactic he uses when he does not support a piece of legislation. He says it’s not strong enough and not clean enough. Interesting commentary from a governor who is funded by the Koch brothers and who has embraced fossil fuels.
Everyone remembers the fracking ban, Did it get any attention that the legislature passed it with a veto-proof majority and Mr. Hogan supported it only when he knew he couldn’t stop it? His reversal is nothing short of stunning. And then, right after the fracking ban, he signed a deal with Alta Gas that builds new fossil fuel infrastructure in Maryland. He also had an opportunity to stop the Western Panhandle Pipeline by denying a permit to Columbia Gas, but he let the pipeline go forward.
This is the man who refused to sign the Climate Alliance with other states until the legislature crafted legislation that would require him to join it. Under his leadership, the enforcement of environmental crimes in Maryland is the lowest it’s been in two decades. His current plan to solve the climate crisis in Maryland relies on energy sources which are not considered clean and will not meet the goals of the Clean Energy Jobs Act. And, his plan to reduce emissions from vehicles is to build more roads.
So, why would anyone think that Mr. Hogan an environmental friend? Maryland desperately needs someone who really is an environmental leader at the helm, since we are one of the most vulnerable states in the union to the effects of climate change. Mr. Hogan is not that person. Let’s stop calling him that.
Cecilia Plante
The writer is co-chair of the Maryland Legislative Coalition.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.