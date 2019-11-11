Larry Hogan, despite the great press he receives, is no champion of climate solutions (“On climate change, Maryland’s Republican governor stands tall,” Nov. 5). He fought the Clean Energy Jobs Act and vetoed it when it passed in 2016. When it passed in 2019, he let it become law without his signature, which is a tactic he uses when he does not support a piece of legislation. He says it’s not strong enough and not clean enough. Interesting commentary from a governor who is funded by the Koch brothers and who has embraced fossil fuels.