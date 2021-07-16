Baltimore’s Jack Lapides, the conscience of the Senate, will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

A few weeks ago, a friend alerted me that Jack was gravely ill. I found him holding court in a sitting room at Symphony Manor. He laughed about already outliving his doctors’ life span predictions. And he filled his “wait” with streams of visitors and calls, including most importantly with wife Linda. “Here I am, just waiting,” he’d say, almost as if patiently waiting for the next chapter while helping us accept it. Bless him for that, and may Jack be finding that chapter as joyful as he so optimistically anticipated.