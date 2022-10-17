Spotted lanternfly hunting season is open | READER COMMENTARY

Spotted lanternflies on a tree. The invasive insect species, which threatens trees and fruit crops, is not difficult to find in Maryland. File. (Lance Cheung/U.S. Department of Agriculture). (Lance Cheung/USDA)

A few things I’ve learned so far about the spotted lanternfly, the invasive critter that is spreading through our region (”Garden Q&A: How to get rid of spotted lanternfly without squishing the wrong bug,” Aug. 24).

First, they are here. My wife and I have seen maybe a dozen of these things on our small property near Parkville. We’ve also encountered them around Loch Raven Reservoir including a number of them floating in the water.

The lanternfly photos you can find online are frequently misleading. They sometimes show the crimson, white and black underwing coloring or a colorful nymph stage. However, those colors are not visible when an adult critter, roughly the size of a small cicada, is simply crawling through the grass. When it is walking rather than flying, the adult bug is simply dun colored — gray or beige, take your pick. The most recognizable feature is the spots on its back.

The bug is said to attack grape vines and stone fruit trees like peaches, but the ones we have seen were in the vicinity of maple trees on our property. Maple trees are apparently a secondary target for the lanternfly.

Next, it’s a mistake to swat a lanternfly when you find it on a vertical surface like a fence post or tree trunk. They’re quick to detect an oncoming swat and then they’re gone and you don’t know whether you got the sucker or not. A better strategy is to brush the bug onto the ground, then stomp on it. It will flutter a few feet when you brush it to the ground and it may successfully flutter away from your first attempt to stomp on it. They’re quick! But they’ll only flutter a foot or two away and your second or third stomp should get it.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has an online mechanism for reporting encounters with the lanternfly. Unfortunately, it requires you to submit a photo as a part of your report. This no doubt discourages individuals willing to provide data but unwilling to go to the trouble of taking and forwarding photo. Furthermore, it’s very difficult to manage the reporting mechanism through a phone. However, it works much better through a browser on a personal computer or a laptop.

Finally, it is always open hunting season on the lanternfly!

— W.H. Earle, Parkville

