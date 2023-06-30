So what does a spotted lanternfly look like exactly? | READER COMMENTARY

An adult spotted lanternfly on a tree of heaven in Huntington, Indiana. The invasive species, first detected in Pennsylvania more than eight years ago, is expected to push harder into the Baltimore area this summer. File. (Andy Lavalley for the Post-Tribune) (Andy Lavalley / Post-Tribune)

There was an important article about the invasive spotted lanternfly. It specifically mentioned that lanternflies target 70 plant species including the tree of heaven (”Invasive spotted lanternfly’s voracious march south expected to hit Baltimore hard this summer,” June 26).

There are some city folks, such as myself, who would like to see pictures instead of verbal descriptions. I must admit that until I looked it up in Google, I had no idea what a tree of heaven looks like.

Please print pictures of the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven so that folks like me can visualize the situation.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

