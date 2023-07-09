Plant milkweed to deter spotted lanternflies | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland's natural resource officials have posted warning signs about the invasive spotted lanternfly in state parks, this one in Swallow Falls State Park in Garrett County. File. (Dan Rodricks/Baltimore Sun) (Dan Rodricks)

In your extensive article about spotted lanternflies, there are several predators and pest control methods mentioned, including pesticides as deterrents to the upcoming infestation of these ravaging invaders (”Invasive spotted lanternfly’s voracious march south expected to hit Baltimore hard this summer,” June 26).

Pesticides should always be used sparingly as they also kill pollinators like honeybees, but another nature-friendly option is growing milkweed.

Milkweed is readily available and easy to plant. It is very beneficial to monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Not so beneficial to the lanternflies however, as the milkweed contains a toxin that will make them sick and they will eventually succumb to the effects from it.

Out goes the lantern!

— John Ellsberry, Baltimore

