Even in grammar, the white privilege card has expired | READER COMMENTARY

It’s always enlightening to read letters dealing with racial issues. I agree with the letter writer who bemoans the fact that standards have been lowered to accommodate people with deficient English language skills (”How is it racial bias to follow rules of grammar or logic?” Nov. 11). My Canadian born and educated mother was relatively easy going, but she was a stickler for correct English. She abhorred the use of the of words such as “hon,” “ain’t” and her least favorite word, “youse.” These are words that were commonly used by segments of the white community in Baltimore.