Even in grammar, the white privilege card has expired | READER COMMENTARY

It’s always enlightening to read letters dealing with racial issues. I agree with the letter writer who bemoans the fact that standards have been lowered to accommodate people with deficient English language skills (”How is it racial bias to follow rules of grammar or logic?” Nov. 11). My Canadian born and educated mother was relatively easy going, but she was a stickler for correct English. She abhorred the use of the of words such as “hon,” “ain’t” and her least favorite word, “youse.” These are words that were commonly used by segments of the white community in Baltimore.
In my work, I read many police arrest reports over a period of many years, and many were well written but many were deficient by the standards of correct English usage. Whites who were deficient in English language skills were accommodated by predominantly white police agencies. Many employers have decried the lack of skills that job applicants have. Our school systems have failed. Also, parents share some of the blame as they are the first instructors of English.
Other accommodations have been made for white job applicants who do not meet all of the job requirements. Employers are now being told that white job applicants are not the only ones who should enjoy these accommodations. It would be helpful if Gov. Larry Hogan would send an official letter to all white Marylanders advising us that our white privilege card has expired and will never be renewed.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
