Landlords: We’re doing a lot to help our tenants in these difficult times | READER COMMENTARY

Some of our members operate in-house food and clothing donation areas for residents to discretely have access to no-cost food and necessities. Backpacks, including school supplies, are often given to children in the community as they prepare for school. Prior to COVID-19, the membership often served meals to individuals at Paul’s Place and The Baltimore Station. Through our partnership with the Baltimore Station, MMHA has donated volunteer time and over $145,000 for programming to help veterans get clean and back on their feet. MMHA is currently working with a nonprofit to connect our members to food resources for youth residents. And, last year, MMHA worked with United Way of Central Maryland on a pilot program that prevented families from being evicted. We were active in our community before COVID-19, and we will continue to support residents as we navigate this pandemic together.