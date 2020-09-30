Landlords are suffering under pandemic downturn, too | READER COMMENTARY

I’m asking the government to look at both sides not just the tenants. I cannot afford to let them live in my property any longer. I have a mortgage to pay. None of the rent money is profit to me. I feel if the government doesn’t want to put these people out then why don’t they pay the rent? Why is it my responsibility to take care of them? And at my expense! Your policy may work for those who have always paid their rent prior to COVID-19 and truly are having hardships, but this isn’t my case.