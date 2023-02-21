Maryland needs more paradise and less parking lot | READER COMMENTARY

As Joni Mitchell observed, “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone” because you may find out one day they “paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

That won’t happen in Maryland because we’re going to pass legislation known as “Maryland the Beautiful Act.” Del. Dana Stein and Sen. Sarah Elfreth introduced this bill (HB 631/SB 470) to conserve 30% of Maryland’s land by 2030 and 40% by 2040. It would make it easier for land trusts to quickly act to secure new land and conservation easements by establishing a revolving loan fund and it establishes new grant programs for land stewardship.

I want to see more “Farmland Forever” signs in Maryland. I want more forest conserved to sequester carbon and provide wildlife habitat. I want more natural areas for walking like Howard County’s new accessible Haviland Mill Park. I want to conserve our cultural, historical and ecologically sensitive land for future Marylanders (”With purchase of 20 acres in Baltimore’s Roland Park, nonprofit hopes to create an inclusive recreational space,” Jan. 9).

I moved to the Columbia area 42 years ago because open space was part of James Rouse’s vision for the community. Paths through this open space have nurtured my family ever since. Let’s not “pave paradise.” Ask your representatives in Annapolis to pass the “Maryland the Beautiful Act.”

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

