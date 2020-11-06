Want locally sourced food? You’ll need land preservation | READER COMMENTARY

Many farmers would have given up on farming without land preservation. But because of the financial benefits of land preservation, when the pandemic hit and demand for locally grown food increased, farmers were ready. Local residents know they can count on operations like Roseda Farm, which sells its world-class black Angus products in local stores and ships nationwide. Shaw Orchards, on land owned by the same family for more than a century, welcomes customers to pick their own fruits. Daily Crisis Farm sells cheese and butter; Clear Meadow sells beef, pork, chicken, eggs and dairy, while at nearby Miller’s Farm Market, all manner of beef and pork products are available. Rigdon Farms, which was featured in your article, Albright Farms, One Straw Farm, Roberts Roost — the list isn’t endless, but it is impressively long.