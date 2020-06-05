Badly-run elections should have consequences: Lamone must resign | READER COMMENTARY

This error comes at an unfortunate and important time in the history of both our city and our nation. The president, despite his own use of vote-by-mail, has denounced the practice as ripe for fraud and abuse. However untrue this may be, the elections board has now added fuel to the president’s argument. Moreover, the president publicly insulted our city less than a year ago. “No human being would want to live there,” he said. While the president’s comments about our city are untrue, hurtful, and completely unbecoming of a president, that is who he is. With a ballot error on a democratic ticket and a completely inadequate response by the board of elections as ammunition, I fear that the president may again decide to publicly mock us. In other words, this issue with our little local election may very well have national consequences.