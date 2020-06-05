Badly-run elections should have consequences: Lamone must resign | READER COMMENTARY

The independence of the Maryland State Board of Elections should not represent a complete and total freedom from consequences. It is time for elections administrator Linda Lamone to resign (“Another election, another call for Maryland administrator Linda H. Lamone to resign,” June 4).
On Tuesday, June 2, thousands of Baltimoreans voted in the Democratic primary election. I was one of them. And, in keeping with the instructions that accompanied my ballot, I submitted my ballot by mail in an effort to maintain social distancing. There was just one problem: I happen to live in Baltimore’s First District. By Wednesday morning, it was unclear whether my ballot would be counted at all. I knew from The Sun’s reporting that there was an error on the ballot, and where on the ballot the error appeared. At the time, the board had not provided any further information on what the error was. The board did, however, take the time to lay blame at the feet of a third-party vendor. This is unacceptable (“Vote-counting in Baltimore mayor’s race delayed as election officials focus on one City Council district,” June 4).
Whether the error was the vendor’s is irrelevant. The board hired the vendor and delegated the work. Any error by the board’s vendor is an error of the board. The failure to take ownership of the mistake is more disturbing to me than the error itself. As former secretary of state John Willis said, “all kinds of things can happen.” But it is a core tenet of leadership that when your team fails, you fail. The buck stops with the board, nowhere else.
This error comes at an unfortunate and important time in the history of both our city and our nation. The president, despite his own use of vote-by-mail, has denounced the practice as ripe for fraud and abuse. However untrue this may be, the elections board has now added fuel to the president’s argument. Moreover, the president publicly insulted our city less than a year ago. “No human being would want to live there,” he said. While the president’s comments about our city are untrue, hurtful, and completely unbecoming of a president, that is who he is. With a ballot error on a democratic ticket and a completely inadequate response by the board of elections as ammunition, I fear that the president may again decide to publicly mock us. In other words, this issue with our little local election may very well have national consequences.
I don’t expect the president to be better. I gave up on that a long, long time ago. But I do still expect that state and local officials in Maryland will treat Marylanders with respect and dignity. That starts at the top, and it starts with taking responsibility. Ms. Lamone has failed miserably in meeting this minimal expectation of leadership. After 23 years in her role, this failure is unacceptable.
Bradley S. Clark, Baltimore
