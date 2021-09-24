Lamar Jackson fails the test of leadership | READER COMMENTARY

I, too, am dismayed by Lamar Jackson’s rejection of the COVID-19 vaccination, thus putting his teammates, the National Football League and everyone he interacts with at risk (”Lamar’s brilliant performance missing just one thing,” Sept. 20).
He could undoubtedly make a big impact to on vaccination rates in the city of Baltimore and the nation if he simply would do the right thing by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and announcing his status to the media. This action would demonstrate several leadership qualities including self-awareness, compassion and informed decision-making.
But let’s face it. Mr. Jackson is not a true leader, nor does he want to be. He is an exceptionally talented athlete, and we love to watch him play. But we cannot expect him to be a Frank or Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr. or Ray Lewis if he has no interest or ability to be. We must accept Mr. Jackson for who he is and what he is capable, and not capable, of doing.
This is a good reminder for us to work to develop leadership skills in our young people.
Helen Aberle, Baltimore
