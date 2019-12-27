If you were ever a fan of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, you would know he has a big heart and gives back in any way that he can.
His gifts to his offensive line were a moment for him to express his gratitude to a group of guys who protect him during each and every game. A group of guys who sacrifice their bodies to make sure their quarterback does not get hurt.
If letter writer Karen Price did any research before applying your opinion, you would have seen that he raised over $25,000, before he was even drafted, for a charity called Blessings in a Backpack that feeds students in the public school system in Louisville, Kentucky. He has done tons of charity work during the off season and in his hometown.
The moral of the story is research before applying your opinion on a great person like Lamar Jackson. CAW!
Kionne T. Abdul-Malik, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.