Lamar’s brilliant performance missing just one thing | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 20, 2021 1:38 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

On Sunday night, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a show that made all Baltimore proud (”Ravens rally behind QB Lamar Jackson, force late fumble to finally beat Chiefs, 36-35,” Sept. 20)! This young man truly needed to win this game for many reasons, and it may have been one of my favorite games in our hometown, all because of Lamar and his extraordinary talents, along with a young team that stepped up.

Observing that sea of No. 8 Ravens football jerseys that honor Lamar, I couldn’t help but think that he needs to personally step up and not only receive the COVID-19 vaccination but publicly acknowledge it! Baltimore has been blessed with the likes of athletes by the last name of Unitas, Robinson and Ripken whose leadership has served our city well.

Now, it’s Lamar Jackson’s time, and our city will be forever grateful.

Kirk McCleary, Phoenix

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

