Lamar Jackson is no role model | READER COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson is another great example of why sports people should not be looked up to as role models. Lamar has an opportunity to step up and lead by example by publicly getting the COVID-19 vaccine, yet he is sticking with his claim that it’s a “personal decision” (”Ravens QB Lamar Jackson again declines to say whether he’s received COVID vaccine,” Sept. 9).
The selfishness of this “team” player is, unfortunately, not surprising. He is putting his teammates, coaches and other team personnel at risk, along with his family, friends and any fans he comes in contact with.
Lamar, you’re 24 years old now. Time to put on your big boy pants and lead by example.
Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore
