The letter I am responding to criticized Lamar Jackson for buying his lineman Rolex watches when they are already very wealthy and the money could be better spent on charity.
Mr. Jackson has worked his whole life to play in the NFL and earn the money he earns. If he would like to buy gifts for his linemen, some of his best friends, then I don’t think he cares what “Karen” has to say about it. He gives back to the community in every way possible and is as good of a role model to kids as can be, but “Karen” has a problem with him buying Christmas gifts for his best friends.
Where was your outrage when former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco bought virtual reality systems for his whole offensive line for Christmas? Get out of here with the racist fake outrage just to have something to be mad about.
I don’t really think Lamar Jackson cares whether or not you’re a fan, Karen. Go Ravens #BigTruss
Frank Sayegh, Scarsdale, New York
