I find it very discouraging that the Baltimore Sun gave time and effort to this piece. Does Karen Price know Lamar Jackson raised over $29,000 for charity. Of that, $25,000 went to Blessings in a Backpack, and $4,000 from his Elizabethtown appearance went to locally based Mission Hope for Kids. Mr. Jackson also hosts an annual Free Event “Funday with LJ," which provides all types of activities for children as a way to give back to his hometown. With bounce houses and water slides, it looks like a cool day for all those who attend.