I find it very discouraging that the Baltimore Sun gave time and effort to this piece. Does Karen Price know Lamar Jackson raised over $29,000 for charity. Of that, $25,000 went to Blessings in a Backpack, and $4,000 from his Elizabethtown appearance went to locally based Mission Hope for Kids. Mr. Jackson also hosts an annual Free Event “Funday with LJ," which provides all types of activities for children as a way to give back to his hometown. With bounce houses and water slides, it looks like a cool day for all those who attend.
If the author has an issue with the absurd amount of money they earn, then let that be the case. She shouldn’t be shaming someone for a gift. I’m sure she received presents on Christmas and I’m sure she gave presents on Christmas. Did she donate the money for those gifts in the name of the people she bought them for? No she didn’t.
Stay out of other peoples pockets. Never liked the Baltimore Sun but now, I won’t read any articles. Go Ravens!
William Cotton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.