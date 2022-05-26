Lamar Jackson is a selfish football player | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes off his face mask while taking the field to work out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Based on his actions, I think it is quite obvious Lamar Jackson is not a team player for the Baltimore Ravens (”Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs as he enters final year of rookie contract: ‘It’s up to him,’” May 25). He is a prima donna and thinks the entire season and future of the Ravens is based on him because “He is Lamar.” I’ll be glad to see him leave and to find a quarterback who cares more about the Ravens than himself.

Maybe we should dump Lamar Jackson before he dumps the Ravens!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

