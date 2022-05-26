Lamar Jackson is a selfish football player | READER COMMENTARY

Based on his actions, I think it is quite obvious Lamar Jackson is not a team player for the Baltimore Ravens (”Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs as he enters final year of rookie contract: ‘It’s up to him,’” May 25). He is a prima donna and thinks the entire season and future of the Ravens is based on him because “He is Lamar.” I’ll be glad to see him leave and to find a quarterback who cares more about the Ravens than himself.
Maybe we should dump Lamar Jackson before he dumps the Ravens!
— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
