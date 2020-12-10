Let Lamar be Lamar | READER COMMENTARY

Prior to Tuesday’s game against Dallas, it has seemed that Lamar Jackson had been constrained by the coaches to minimize the risk of injury when running. Get out of bounds, fall down, no evasive moves to extend the run. And he was no longer the joyful, playful player of last year, back-slapping teammates and opponents alike, on good plays and bad, helping players of either team up off the ground.
Against Dallas, Mr. Jackson must have been set free to run like the wind and have fun (”Lamar Jackson is back, and maybe so are the Ravens as they begin playoff push with win over Cowboys,” Dec. 9). The hesitations in his movements disappeared. He was “in the moment” and no longer appearing to be looking for an exit, but rather allowing his natural instincts and ability to guide the way. And his heightened mood is reflected in the rest of the team.
I know that the nature of football carries tremendous risk of injury to players simply because of the physics involved. However, when players are stressed and tense, the body becomes more rigid and even more susceptible to injury.
Message to Ravens coaches and management: Let Lamar be Lamar. Work with him on his passing skills to extend his performance. Constraining his natural talents only serves to redirect his energy toward self-restraint, which robs both him and the rest of the team of the positive energy that otherwise flows so easily from him to his surroundings, the energy that was so obviously abundant in 2019 and lacking in 2020 up until Tuesday evening.
Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm
