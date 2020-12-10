Let Lamar be Lamar | READER COMMENTARY

Against Dallas, Mr. Jackson must have been set free to run like the wind and have fun (”Lamar Jackson is back, and maybe so are the Ravens as they begin playoff push with win over Cowboys,” Dec. 9). The hesitations in his movements disappeared. He was “in the moment” and no longer appearing to be looking for an exit, but rather allowing his natural instincts and ability to guide the way. And his heightened mood is reflected in the rest of the team.