Reporter Daniel Oyefusi’s article describing how Lamar Jackson’s race has been a non-issue in his rise to stardom is a fine work that deserves its placement on the front page (“‘It’s a big deal’: With young black quarterbacks on the rise, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson having season for the ages,” Jan. 8).
In our era of the irrational use of political correctness to assault our core ethical values, I would have assumed that The Baltimore Sun would have stressed the negative consequences of Mr. Jackson’s race, trying to find conflict and hatred. This was a positive article demonstrating how far our society really has changed since the first black professional quarterbacks entered the NFL decades ago.
Mr. Jackson is solely the leader of his team based on the merit of his professional skills and intellect. This warrants further follow up on the positive influence Lamar has on other young black men in Baltimore.
The challenge will be what the influence of all this media attention will have on this young role model. Will his personal life and its inevitable trials and tribulations bring him down or can he take it to the next level as a more mature adult?
Time will tell. I count on you to follow up on this story and whether he realizes his professional and personal potential in and away from professional football.
Morris Gavant, Pikesville
