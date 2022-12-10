Lamar Jackson does not lack poise | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the injury tent and heads toward the locker room, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

I wish to express strong disagreement with Jim Loving’s recent letter to the editor, “Mike Preston is right about Lamar Jackson” (Dec. 2). I do not think Loving got the point Mike Preston was making about Lamar Jackson being coddled but will leave that to others to discuss.

My point is that Loving’s opinion that Jackson lacks “poise,” was “never taught it” and “demonstrates that he lacks it” struck me as prejudicial and untrue. I do not watch a lot of football, but I have always been struck by Lamar’s extra effort to help up photographers or others on the sideline who get knocked down on a play in which he is involved.

I do not know if this is “poise” or not, but to me it represents a good upbringing of one who cares not just for oneself but for others.

— Wally Lippincott, Rodgers Forge

