Where was Lamar? | READER COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions after practice at the Under Armour Performance Center earlier this season. He did not play in the season-ending 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

After the Ravens loss to the Bengals on Sunday night, there will be many who will be quick to criticize them. It is actually a time to praise them for their efforts. Against a Bengals team with overall superior players, the Ravens held Cincinnati to 234 total yards. The Bengals running game was largely contained, and they had few plays resulting in long gains or pass completions.

The Ravens were able to run the ball and for the most part provide reasonable pass protection. Despite being severely limited at quarterback, wide receiver and kickoff and punt return, the Ravens were able to challenge the Bengals defense and placed themselves in position for what would have been a major upset had they won. Their shortcomings are fixable next year.

What was a glaring missing part was the absence of Lamar Jackson even being at the game (”Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to part ways,” Jan. 16). He should have been there on the sidelines to help our starting quarterback. His absence speaks volumes and suggests we will never see him in a Ravens uniform again.

What’s going on?

— John F. Hasler, Sparks

