While I cheered as wildly as anyone as Lamar Jackson made spectacular play after spectacular play during the Ravens fantastic season, I hesitate at putting him among “Baltimore’s greatest athletes” so early in his young career (“Where does Ravens QB Lamar Jackson fit among Baltimore’s sports legends?" Jan. 30).
He has certainly earned the moniker of “prince of a troubled city” but the legendary status of Cal Ripken, Jr., Ray Lewis, Johnny Unitas, Frank Robinson, and Brooks Robinson were not achieved after one MVP season. Those immortals reached the pinnacle of the sports world and won an iconic place in our city’s heart after almost magical performances time and time again.
I think we should all lighten up on the “legend” hype surrounding Lamar Jackson and simply hope that he has a long and successful career here in Baltimore. I’m sure he would appreciate it. I’m certain history dictates it.
Sean Tully, Baltimore
