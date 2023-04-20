Who else can Ravens employ to keep Lamar? | READER COMMENTARY

Newly signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., center, stands with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager Eric DeCosta during a news conference at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Ravens are trying everything to reel Lamar Jackson back in. They have signed his cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and now his buddy, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (”Odell Beckham Jr. says ‘possibility’ of playing with QB Lamar Jackson part of decision to join Ravens,” April 13).

If this doesn’t work, I wonder if they have thought about offering his mother a job?

— C. Bennett, Bel Air

