Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson cuts between Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall and defensive end Porter Gustin during the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 31-15 win Sunday, Dec. 22. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has proven to be the most successful and HUMBLE quarterback Baltimore has ever seen.

With that being said, how he chooses to spend his hard-earned money is his business and his alone. This young man has participated in community service events in the city throughout the entire season. He always thinks of others. That’s why we LOVE him.

Also, it’s customary for quarterbacks to give back to the offensive line after a successful season. Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks did that a few years ago. Let Lamar be Lamar & stop with the negative comments. In other words, mind your own business!

Dornita McKinnon, Baltimore

