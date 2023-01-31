I play injured, why can’t Lamar Jackson? | READER COMMENTARY

I hope Lamar Jackson watched the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game and saw two real quarterbacks (“Kansas City Chiefs reach their 3rd Super Bowl in 4 years, beating the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in the AFC title game,” Jan. 30). Patrick Mahomes had been hurt and limping around, played and won.

Jackson couldn’t make the effort to try to play. I’m 62-years-old and hurt my knee five years ago, and I play football every weekend in the fall and winter and softball three times a week from spring through fall. And I don’t get paid!

Advertisement

Time for Jackson to go and John Harbaugh to bring in a fresh crew.

— Doug Wilson, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.