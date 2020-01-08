In just one example you likely didn’t read about, Lamar spent time visiting young men that had fallen on hard times at one of our clubs — before he was an MVP candidate. Nor did you read about the words and moments he shared with our kids just a couple of months ago. You probably also didn’t know about the more than $10,000 in donations we’ve received from individuals last year, all made as a gesture of thanks to Lamar for being a source of joy and inspiration to our city. That is a ripple effect of generosity.