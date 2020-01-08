In response to the concerns recently shared over Lamar Jackson’s gift to his offensive line teammates, I would offer this gentle caution: don’t assume you know the entirety of a man’s character based on one reported act (“McDaniels: In defense of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s Rolex gifts and African Americans’ right to be successful,” Jan. 2). The organization I represent has seen and benefited from the caring demeanor of Lamar Jackson in multiple direct and indirect ways.
In just one example you likely didn’t read about, Lamar spent time visiting young men that had fallen on hard times at one of our clubs — before he was an MVP candidate. Nor did you read about the words and moments he shared with our kids just a couple of months ago. You probably also didn’t know about the more than $10,000 in donations we’ve received from individuals last year, all made as a gesture of thanks to Lamar for being a source of joy and inspiration to our city. That is a ripple effect of generosity.
I share these as just a few small examples of the belief in community and service — much of which was purposefully done outside the public’s view — that our organization has witnessed not only from Lamar Jackson but from the entire Ravens organization. Let’s hope Lamar’s ripple effect continues for this team and city. Baltimore could use more generous spirits.
Jeffrey Breslin, Baltimore
The writer is president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore.
