Wow! How did the Ravens land this unbelievable quarterback, Lamar Jackson (“Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 37-20 win over the New England Patriots,” Nov. 4)? On top of that, he is a class act! Several weeks ago, he ran the ball out of bounds and accidentally hit a female photographer. He picked her up so fast I’m sure she didn’t even know what hit her. Not only did he pick her up, he took the time to make sure she was OK.
Right before the Patriots game, Lamar went over to John Harbaugh who placed his hand on Lamar’s back as if to give him a encouraging pat. Lamar in turn hugged Mr. Harbaugh. I just love this guy! He has brought so much class to a team that at times settled for criminal behavior from their players. Maybe Lamar can help turn this bewildered city around by continuing to demonstrate his discipline, courage, kindness and commitment to being his best self everyday.
Lamar Jackson may be the shining light Baltimore desperately needs.
Martha Lappe, Baltimore
