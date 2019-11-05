Wow! How did the Ravens land this unbelievable quarterback, Lamar Jackson (“Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 37-20 win over the New England Patriots,” Nov. 4)? On top of that, he is a class act! Several weeks ago, he ran the ball out of bounds and accidentally hit a female photographer. He picked her up so fast I’m sure she didn’t even know what hit her. Not only did he pick her up, he took the time to make sure she was OK.