Mike Preston gives Lamar Jackson a ‘B’? Come on, man. | READER COMMENTARY

If Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walked across Baltimore’s Inner Harbor carrying a basket of fish and loaves, and fed every fan in M&T Bank Stadium, then threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another, would he then receive a grade of “A” from The Baltimore Sun’s Mike Preston (”Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 37-26 win over Patriots,” Sept. 25)?
Just askin’.
Advertisement
— Dave Mayhew, Cockeysville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.