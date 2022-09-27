Mike Preston gives Lamar Jackson a ‘B’? Come on, man. | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Paul Connors) (Paul Connors/AP)

If Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walked across Baltimore’s Inner Harbor carrying a basket of fish and loaves, and fed every fan in M&T Bank Stadium, then threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another, would he then receive a grade of “A” from The Baltimore Sun’s Mike Preston (”Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 37-26 win over Patriots,” Sept. 25)?

Just askin’.

— Dave Mayhew, Cockeysville

