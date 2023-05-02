Why so many cheap shots at Lamar Jackson? | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t get those taking pot shots at Lamar Jackson (”Lamar Jackson’s reported $260 million Ravens contract a bad idea, some readers say,” May 1). Who decided that the only way to evaluate the worth of an NFL quarterback is the number of playoff games or Super Bowls he has won? A Super Bowl or even reaching the playoffs is an ambitious and rare goal to achieve in a team game that requires as much administrative expertise and luck as it does skilled players.

NFL Football owes its popularity to the amount of entertainment it provides its followers. If you measure your degree of entertainment by playoff wins or Super Bowls alone, then you are doomed to a great deal of disappointment in whatever team or quarterback you follow. As a fan, my goal is to be entertained every week when I sit down to watch a game. What current NFL quarterback is more entertaining than Lamar Jackson? Think of the alternatives. Ask fans in three quarters of NFL cities if they would rather have Jackson as their current QB.

I also tire of the constant bleating about signs of societal rot in the amount of player compensation paid by NFL teams. It’s the market that determines that and the market is you and me and the importance we put on being entertained. What curmudgeon is going to argue that importance in an increasingly complex world that occasionally requires a little relief? Maybe it’s player greed that puts you off. It exists and it’s not pretty. We can agree on that. But most of us would negotiate the same way if we were star quarterbacks.

By the way, it’s not your money anyway. Leave its management to those who do it for living.

— J. T. Everett, Phoenix

