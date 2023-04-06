Lamar Jackson undone by his own arrogance | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Dan Rodricks was right on with his recent observation that Lamar Jackson has only himself to blame for the failure to land a lucrative contract with either the Ravens or any other NFL team (”Dan Rodricks: Speed cams, Trump, Lamar, Angelos and two other comments nobody asked for,” March 31).

From the time that COVID-19 was rampant (the quarterback’s failure to disclose whether he was vaccinated or not) to the current situation about his “value” to the team, I am absolutely dumbfounded by his arrogance throughout.

Jackson’s first mistake was not to have an agent. Period. Secondly, he has been injured for the past two seasons and failed to produce that championship ring he talked about in 2019-2020. While he is a great player (when he can play), he doesn’t deserve what he is asking for.

Nobody asked me but why is this all about the money and not the team?

— Terry Weiner, Bel Air

