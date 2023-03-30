Mike Preston has Lamar Jackson’s number | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. Lamar Jackson said Monday, March 27, 2023, he has requested a trade from the Ravens. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Mike Preston absolutely “nailed it” in his latest column about Lamar Jackson (”Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wants to sell himself, but no one is buying,” March 27). There are a couple of additional thoughts I would like to add.

Economics 101 suggests that you price your product where supply equals demand: If demand is light, you lower your price. Good investors like Warren Buffett make money unless they make one big mistake — overpaying for an asset.

Secondly, Lamar has been a cancer in the locker room. Who wants a teammate who puts himself so far in front of the good of the team (there is no “I” in team), he wouldn’t even go on the road to support the Ravens against the Bengals?

The sad thing is that nobody wants him so he’ll just hang around, doing his thing and set the franchise back five years.

— Bill Spencer, Ruxton

