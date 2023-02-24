The secret to signing Lamar Jackson: An availability clause | READER COMMENTARY

With the contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and their talented quarterback, Lamar Jackson, being the subject of much conversation between the talking heads on TV, not to mention the local fan base, I have a suggestion that may keep the star player on the team (”Mike Preston: New OC Todd Monken plans to modernize the Ravens’ offense. Finally.” Feb. 22).

Lamar, the soon to be free agent, wants a contract that will make him, at least temporarily, the highest paid player in the NFL. The Ravens are pretty much resigned to give in to his financial demands. There is, however one big sticking point. Jackson is demanding that the contract be fully guaranteed, meaning that the total amount of the contract would be paid once the contract is signed whether or not he actually plays any or all of the games for the term of the contract. This the Ravens are adamantly refusing to do.

There is no discounting that Jackson has exceptional athletic ability, but he hasn’t proven that he has the one ability that would move the team to give in to his demands. That ability is availability. Over the last two seasons, he has not been available for just over 30% of the games played due to injuries, illness or other reasons. This leads me to my suggestion, which might satisfy both camps.

If I were general manager Eric DeCosta, I would offer Jackson a 5-year contract at something north of $45 million per year but less than $50 million, and I would guarantee the first two years up front. Now, here’s where availability comes into play. If during those two years Jackson could play in at least 15 of the scheduled 17 regular season games in one season, I would guarantee the third year. Meet that same standard in the second season and I would guarantee the fourth year and extend the contract for an additional year for each year he met the availability requirements.

That would give Jackson the financial and athletic stability that he desires while protecting the team from the possibility that a serious career-ending injury could derail any future playoff or Super Bowl aspirations.

I think my suggestion is fair to both sides and could be a win-win all around. Give it some thought.

— Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

