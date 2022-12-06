The Sun ‘coddles’ Lamar, too | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the injury tent and heads toward the locker room during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Last week, Mike Preston wrote a column in which he stated that the Baltimore Ravens “coddle” Lamar Jackson (”Mike Preston: It’s time for Lamar Jackson to take charge — and the Ravens to stop coddling him,” Dec. 1). That may be so, but I’ll let him in on a fact: His employer, The Baltimore Sun, indulges Jackson by putting a photograph of him almost daily in the sports section of the paper!

There seem times when the Ravens have one, and only one, player. Talk about excessive coddling and overindulgence! I wonder how this makes Jackson’s teammates feel. They probably wonder what they have to do to get their photos in the paper.

Advertisement

My advice to Mike Preston is to have The Sun “share the wealth” with other Ravens players. It would seem to be only fair to them.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.