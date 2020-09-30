The racist criticism of Lamar Jackson that makes a grandmother weep | READER COMMENTARY

As I see it, the self-certain privileged are not even aware of the several “languages” that the Black community speaks. Indeed, my mixed race Penn State graduate granddaughter learned of them in her high school English course. There is the “street savvy” lingo of buddies, the “casual” speech among family and classmates, and the “interview” speech used when talking to professionals. And there is often an ability to slide gracefully from one to the other. I am sure that in any circumstance set before him, Mr. Jackson would not be at a “loss for words.” But I am at such a loss — for everything that he has accomplished that he would be belittled because he used the dreaded double negative.