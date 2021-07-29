Ravens QB made a bad decision on COVID | READER COMMENTARY

I was astounded to read of Lamar Jackson not divulging whether he got the COVID-19 vaccination or not (”Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID twice. How common is reinfection?” July 29), which to me suggests that he hasn’t. It drove home the fact that here is a man who is likely putting not only himself but his teammates, coworkers, friends and especially his family at risk.
How would I remedy this, you ask? The NFL has put in place penalties if a game is canceled, and the responsible team is liable for the fines. They need to take it a step further. Until each and every player is fully vaccinated, the players cannot play — period. And if any of them are in negotiations for a new contract, it should be stipulated that they follow medical protocol.
When Lamar Jackson wouldn’t divulge whether or not he got the vaccine back in June, I had my answer about his status. My question to all those who choose not to be vaccinated is this: Is it better to be in the hospital fighting for your life and not sure if you are going to make it and potentially infecting others around you? Think of your mom, Lamar, who supported you through the years.
This shows me that not only is he selfish, but all those who choose not to be vaccinated are as well.
Terry Weiner, Bel Air
