Why does letter writer Peter W. Broido have to grade the volunteers working on Lake Roland Park (”Lake Roland Park trail continues to be neglected,” Sept. 16)? It’s sufficient to say that these people, giving of their own time, do what they can with the resources they have. Why doesn’t he come out and join in?

— G.R. Hersperger, Baltimore

