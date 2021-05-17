xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Kudos to St. Paul’s victory photo | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 17, 2021 1:26 PM
Olivia Rose jumps into the arms of teammate Leah Warehime as their St. Paul's teammates rush the field to celebrate following their victory over McDonogh during the IAAM girls lacrosse championship game on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

That’s a wonderful picture Brian Krista took at the IAAM A Conference final (”St. Paul’s overcomes yet another hurdle to top McDonogh for IAAM A Conference lacrosse championship,” May 15).

The unbridled joy of the one girl leaping into her teammates arms while the rest of the St. Paul’s team runs toward them in the background reminded me of the Baltimore Orioles when Brooks Robinson jumped into Dave McNally’s arms at the end of the 1966 World Series! Beautifully done.

Mike DeBow, Pikesville

