Maryland men’s lacrosse coverage falls short | READER COMMENTARY

From what I saw, Maryland lacrosse was most often relegated to two or three column inches in a roundup of scores by “Sun staff.” The crowning ignominy occurred when the Terps made the NCAA Final Four and competed for a national championship in East Hartford, Connecticut. Rather than spring for sending local reporters who appreciate local-fan interest to cover this pinnacle of collegiate competition, The Sun borrowed its coverage from the Hartford Courant (”Virginia men’s lacrosse holds off Maryland in final seconds to win national title, 17-16, ending Terps’ quest for perfect season,” May 31).