Maryland men’s lacrosse coverage falls short | READER COMMENTARY

As a long-time subscriber and ardent sports fan, I was disappointed in The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of the University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team this year. Week after week, as our state’s flagship university compiled an undefeated record, we were treated to Edward Lee and Mike Preston articles about Towson lacrosse, Loyola lacrosse, Johns Hopkins lacrosse, not to mention the interesting but incessant Bill Wagner articles about Navy lacrosse. Who was regularly covering the Terps? (”Can anyone stop Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt? Opposing men’s lacrosse coaches say no one has done it yet,” May 27).
From what I saw, Maryland lacrosse was most often relegated to two or three column inches in a roundup of scores by “Sun staff.” The crowning ignominy occurred when the Terps made the NCAA Final Four and competed for a national championship in East Hartford, Connecticut. Rather than spring for sending local reporters who appreciate local-fan interest to cover this pinnacle of collegiate competition, The Sun borrowed its coverage from the Hartford Courant (”Virginia men’s lacrosse holds off Maryland in final seconds to win national title, 17-16, ending Terps’ quest for perfect season,” May 31).
Was this a perceived benefit of being part of the Tribune Publishing chain of newspapers? Hardly. It was very disappointing and distasteful. Hopefully, you will provide our local reporters with a GPS that includes College Park next year.
G. Conklin, Ellicott City
