Diversifying the sport of lacrosse | READER COMMENTARY

It was nice to read of the push to increase the visibility of lacrosse at HBCUs (“HBCUs push for acceptance in college lacrosse. Players and coaches say that amid progress, hurdles remain,” March 17). I recall watching a game in the 1950s when Syracuse University, featuring Jim Brown, came to play lacrosse against Boston University. Mr. Brown, a midfielder and later famous as one of the NFL’s greatest players, was virtually unstoppable on the lacrosse field. He was the first Black lacrosse superstar and the first African-American inductee into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Locally, we also had Kyle Harrison, who led Hopkins to a 2005 national championship and was recognized as the best player in Division I lacrosse.

Lacrosse still remains one of the least diverse sports in America, which is surprising for a sport tracing its roots to Indigenous peoples. Recently, only 3-4% of men and women college lacrosse players identified as Black. Why aren’t there more Black lacrosse players? There are probably many factors: expense; limited TV coverage; predominance of programs in elite private schools; and competition with football and basketball programs, which have strong roots in Black communities.

Hopefully, as lacrosse popularity increases at HBCUs, we can expect more star players of color to emerge.

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

