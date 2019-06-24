By hurting Palestinians, Trump and Kushner lessen chances for peace

President Donald Trump has a penchant for selecting the worst possible candidates for positions in his administration. For example, Ben Carson as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development has been clueless regarding his agency’s responsibility to the poor. And a former coal lobbyist, Andrew Wheeler, is head of the EPA.

But probably the worst selection is Jared Kushner as special envoy to the Middle East. I cringe to think he is Mr. Trump’s selection to broker a peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Any unbiased observer would recognize that the Trump administration blatantly favors Israel over the Palestinians. So Mr. Kushner is promoting an “economic plan” allegedly designed to bring prosperity to the Palestinians (“Trump’s $50B Palestinian economic plan faces hurdles,” June 23). Of course, the Palestinians have rejected this smoke and mirrors concoction.

This economic plan is the latest insult from the Trump administration. I would argue that the Palestinians have fared the worst under President Trump. Other indignities are as follows: President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He cut off funding to the UN agency assisting the Palestinians. He closed the Palestine Liberation Organization’s mission in Washington, D.C. and, of course, he sided with Israel on most conflicts including the continued building of settlements on Palestinian land.

I hope that the Palestinians survive the Trump administration but wonder when the nightmare might end. One reason I will vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders is that I believe he will be an honest and unbiased broker and will seek to bring peace to the Holy Land.

Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

