Family and friends of Tyree Moorehead held a vigil on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the corner of Fulton and Lafayette streets where Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford shot and killed Moorehead on a Sunday afternoon. File. (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun). (Cassidy Jensen / Baltimore Sun)

Regarding the recent article, “Baltimore Police face criticism after killing activist” (Nov. 11), it leaves me speechless to see a man who police officers encounter in the midst of perpetrating a violent attack described as an “anti-violence activist.”

— A.B. Crowder, Baltimore

