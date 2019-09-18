The Sun’s knee-jerk reaction to Kavanaugh

The knee-jerk editorial "Who really deserves to be removed from office after latest Kavanaugh allegations? Mitch McConnell” (Sept. 16) shows The Sun is, unfortunately, succeeding in continuing to sink to new lows in journalism. The Kavanaugh congressional investigation was a low point in American history fueled by blind hatred and partisanship that is embraced and promoted by the media. As a subscriber for more than 40 years, I find the journalistic decline in fairness, decency and well-reasoned common sense a serious threat to the unity of our country. The loss of truth and fairness and the pandering to political interests is not only a staple in your editorials, but it has also increasingly found its way into your news articles.