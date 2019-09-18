The Sun’s knee-jerk reaction to Kavanaugh

The knee-jerk editorial "Who really deserves to be removed from office after latest Kavanaugh allegations? Mitch McConnell” (Sept. 16) shows The Sun is, unfortunately, succeeding in continuing to sink to new lows in journalism. The Kavanaugh congressional investigation was a low point in American history fueled by blind hatred and partisanship that is embraced and promoted by the media. As a subscriber for more than 40 years, I find the journalistic decline in fairness, decency and well-reasoned common sense a serious threat to the unity of our country. The loss of truth and fairness and the pandering to political interests is not only a staple in your editorials, but it has also increasingly found its way into your news articles.
Newspapers have great responsibility in our democracy. I can only hope that The Sun can turn from its current course and return to serving your subscribers and the public with honest, fair and complete coverage across the entire newspaper.
Ken Wolf, Arnold
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.